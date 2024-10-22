Man Salutes National Flag 21 Times, Chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' On Court Order

Man saluting the national flag after a court directed him to do so.

Complying with Madhya Pradesh High Court's direction as a condition for bail, Faizal Khan alias Faizan saluted the national flag and chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai' 21 times at a police station on Tuesday.

Khan, who is accused of raising anti-national slogans, was granted bail on condition that until the trial in the case is underway, he will visit the police station twice a month and salute the national flag and chant 'Bharat Mata KI Jai'.

On Tuesday morning, he arrived at the Misrod police station in Bhopal and saluted the national flag amid high security.

Talking to the media, Khan said he had made a mistake. "I had made a mistake and I have realised it. I am an Indian and would respect the national flag and chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he said.

Khan said he had raised anti-national slogans for a video, but at that time he didn't realise the mistake may take him to jail. "Now, I would request all my friends not to raise anti-national slogans or disrespect the national flag. I would not make this mistake again ever in my life," he added.

Misrod police station in-charge said a video of Khan saluting the national flag and chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' has been recorded, which will be produced before the high court. Notably, the court has also directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with this condition for bail.

On October 15, the court of Justice Dinesh Kumal Paliwal while hearing Faizan's bail application had said, "Till the trial of the case is underway, the accused (Faizal Khan) will have to visit Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on every 1st and 4th Tuesday of the month and salute the national flag at the police station building."

Faizal Khan, a resident of Raisen district, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police in May for allegedly raising anti-national slogans -- 'Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad' in Bhopal.

Khan moved the high court seeking bail claiming that he had been falsely implicated in the case. However, during the hearing, his counsel accepted that his client was seen shouting the anti-national slogan. Therefore, the advocate requested he should be released on bail by imposing some stringent conditions.

After hearing the argument, Justice Paliwal noted that undoubtedly, the applicant has a criminal background of 13 criminal cases and in the video, he is seen shouting the slogan as aforementioned. "I am of the view that applicant may be released on bail by imposing some conditions which may enthuse in him the sense of responsibility and a pride for the country in which he is born and living," Justice Paliwal had said.

