Man Robs Delhi Employer Of Rs 80 Lakh, Arrested In Punjab: Police

The CCTV footage of the incident helped arrest the accused (Representational)

A 40-year-old driver was arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab for allegedly stealing Rs 80 lakh cash from his employer in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kinder Pal Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, they said, adding that he was working as driver of the complainant for the last 10-12 years.

Complainant Ajay Gupta, a resident of Ludhiana, reported on Friday that he came to Sainik Farms, New Delhi in his car along with his driver Singh for making an advance payment of a property situated in the nearby area, a senior police officer said.

After parking his car near the office of a property consultant, Gupta told his driver regarding the money kept in the car and asked him not to leave the vehicle unattended, police said.

Thereafter, Gupta went to see some property sites situated in Saket and Mehrauli along with the property consultant. When he returned around 3.30 pm, he found the cash missing from the car and his driver was also not present there, the officer said.

During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage of the incident and found that the driver was involved in the offence.

Police conducted a raid at his residence in Ludhiana. Several CCTV footage were checked and it was found that the accused was using a white Punjab-registered Innova car, the officer said.

"Later, the accused was arrested from the residence of his sister in Ludhiana. The entire amount of Rs 80 lakh along with the vehicle used in the offence was recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Further investigation in the case is being carried out, police added.

