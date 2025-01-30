Man Refuses To Buy Rs 31,000 Ralph Lauren Sweater, Mother Knits Replica

A touching story of a man's mother helping him when he couldn't afford a Ralph Lauren sweater is going viral on social media. Sandeep Mall shared on X that he always wanted to buy a Ralph Lauren sweater worth Rs 31,000, but couldn't afford it. His mother decided she would knit one for her son.



The post featured two pictures of the same sweater. While one was the original designer sweater by Ralph Lauren, the other image showed a beautiful replica of the same recreated by his mother at home. The side note on the post read, “I've been eyeing this Ralph Lauren sweater for years, but it was out of my budget at Rs 31,000. My mother took the responsibility of fulfilling her son's wish.”

People appreciated the heartfelt gesture epitomising maternal love. One user said, "It's more expensive than a Ralph Lauren."

Another added, "That's very beautiful. There are two benefits of this, 1- A mother is always ready to do these kinds of things for their child no matter how old they are. 2- you are saving a lot of money! Ps- Gratitude is extra."

A person joked, "It looks like India ka test cricket wala sweater."

Several other users praised the mother's skills and determination.

Ralph Lauren's cable knit sweaters are known for their classic design and durability. Made from wool, cashmere, or cotton, they feature a signature cable pattern and the Polo Pony logo. They can be paired with formal or casual outfits, making them a versatile choice. Many people consider them a timeless wardrobe essential.