US President Joe Biden has announced the names of 19 individuals who will receive the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. The awardees include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, football superstar Lionel Messi, and former Defence Secretary late Ashton Carter.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other notable endeavors.

According to the White House, Biden believes that great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else and that these nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place.

Hillary Clinton, who made history as the first First Lady elected to the US Senate, will receive the award for her decades of public service. Clinton later became the first woman nominated for president by a major US political party.

Investor and philanthropist George Soros will also receive the award. Through his network of foundations, partners, and projects in over 120 countries, Soros has focused on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice. However, Soros has been a vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his criticism has sparked controversy in the past.

Football superstar Lionel Messi, the most decorated player in professional soccer history, will receive the award for his outstanding contributions to the sport. Messi supports healthcare and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The award ceremony will take place at the White House, where President Biden will present the medals to the awardees. Other notable recipients of the award include Fannie Lou Hamer, a civil rights activist; Robert Francis Kennedy, who served as Attorney General and US Senator; and Jose Andres, a renowned chef and culinary innovator.

The list of awardees also includes Bono, frontman of U2 and activist against AIDS and poverty; Michael J. Fox, actor and advocate for Parkinson's disease research; Jane Goodall, ethologist and conservationist; and Earvin "Magic" Johnson, retired basketball player and entrepreneur.

William Sanford Nye, science educator and communicator, will receive the award for his work in inspiring and influencing generations of American students. David M Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group and philanthropist, will be recognised for his generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country's cultural institutions.

Other awardees include George Stevens, Jr, award-winning writer, director, and playwright; Denzel Washington, actor, director, and producer; and Anna Wintour, fashion icon and editor-in-chief of Vogue.

