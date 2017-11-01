Man Pours Acid On Wife's Private Parts For Refusing Sex

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district was admitted to hospital with severe burns after her husband poured acid on her private parts for refusing to have sex with him.Police said the woman, a mother of two, lodged a complaint against the husband and three others for victimizing and assaulting her. A case has been lodged based on her complaint.The woman's father, Kedar Singh, said his daughter had told him that her husband, Vedpal, and his elder brother, Ajay Kumar, and his wife were torturing her for a long time.The victim had refused to stay at her husband's house, and when he tried to have sex with her, she refused. The incident happened in Behrin village of Tirva in Kannauj district.All the accused are on the run.