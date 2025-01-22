Man Posts Scary Video Of Attempt To Topple Car on Highway, Bengaluru Police Reacts

A video shared on X by user Deep Darshan captures a disturbing incident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, where a man is seen wielding a long wooden log, seemingly attempting to obstruct high-speed vehicles and potentially causing them to topple. The alarming footage has sparked serious concerns among commuters about safety on the access-controlled highway, which has already been under scrutiny due to a history of frequent accidents.

Dashcam footage captured the unsettling incident, highlighting how it could have easily resulted in a fatal accident. Sharing the clip, Mr Darshan wrote: "A warning for travelers on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway: Attempted car-toppling near Kengeri (Jan 20, 6:42 PM). A miscreant was seen holding a log and placing it on the closest lane near the divider, seemingly to cause an accident and steal valuables. Video below."

⚠️ Caution for travelers on Mysore-Bangalore Expressway ⚠️

Attempted car-toppling near Kengeri (Jan 20, 6:42 PM). A miscreant was holding a log and placed it on the closest lane near the divider, aiming to cause an accident and snatch valuables, video below @BlrCityPolice pic.twitter.com/R08BmpMqKh — deepdarshan (@imdeep555) January 21, 2025

Mr Darshan tagged Bengaluru Police in his post, which was acknowledged by the authorities. The police wrote on X, "Please provide the exact location of the incident happened and DM your contact number." Mr Darshan also demanded immediate action on the matter.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Damn ... That's soo dangerous and scary these things are happening... Putting others life in danger to snatch some valuables, that too at around 6:40 in the evening."

Another user commented, "Just a suggestion. Drive in the middle lane on the highways. Use your right lane only for overtaking and then return back to middle. During the night its even more dangerous to be on the right lane."

"Wow. How fearless these ppl are. Its just evening and not far from city limits. Imagine what they can do at nights. This highway has become worst in many ways. There is no control of entry exits, no patrolling...nothing except exorbitant toll cost. Now who will take credits," the third user wrote on X.



