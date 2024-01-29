Man Mentions 'Bomb' At Goa Airport's Check-In Counter, Detained: Cops

An FIR was registered against him for causing public mischief, the officer said

A 38-year-old man was detained by Goa Police on Monday after he mentioned the word "bomb" at the check-in counter of Manohar International Airport at Mope, an officer said.

The security manager of Spice Jet Limited lodged a complaint on Monday evening that a passenger scheduled to fly to Ahmadabad on flight SG-512 used the word bomb at the airport check-in counter, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi.

The passenger, identified as Vimal Manilal Prajapathi, was detained and an FIR was registered against him for causing public mischief and endangering the life and personal safety of other passengers, he said.

Prajapathi is a native of Ahmadabad.

"The use of the word amounted to public mischief and this act endangered the life and personal safety of others," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)