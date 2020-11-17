Man Kills Wife In Rajasthan, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide: Police

The woman was found dead at her house in Karwad village on Monday morning. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthan's Kota district, the police said today.

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh, 30. They often fought with each other, they said.

She was found hanging in her house in Karwad village on Monday morning. Her husband claimed she had died by suicide, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

However, the woman's family members alleged that she was murdered by him. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's brother and an investigation launched, the police said.

The accused, during questioning, confessed to killing his wife and said he hanged her body from the fan to make it look like a suicide case, the police added.

The man was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The accused was married to her for 10 years. They have two children aged 8 and 5, he said. The man was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

