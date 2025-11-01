Man Kills Co-Worker With Dumbbell After Fight Over Light Switch In Bengaluru

A 41-year-old man was killed by his co-worker after a fight over switching off the lights at a rented office in Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident occurred around 1:30 am at the office of a company named Data Digital Bank, which is involved in storing movie shooting videos on a day-to-day basis, police said.
The man was identified as Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district.
According to police, a heated argument broke out between the two night-shift employees over turning off the lights. In a fit of rage, the 24-year-old Somala Vamshi, a native of Vijayawada, struck his colleague Bheemesh on the forehead with a dumbbell, killing him on the spot.
After committing the crime, the accused went straight to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered.
A case of murder was registered against him, following which he was arrested, police said, adding further investigation is underway.
