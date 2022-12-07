Man Killed By Brother Over Property Dispute In UP's Gorakhpur

A 28-year-old man was thrashed to death allegedly by his elder brother following a dispute over a piece of land in Gorakhpur, police said on Wednesday.

The accused fled the scene after the incident which took place on Tuesday night, they said.

One Murali Nishad of Kevatia Tola locality had five sons and after his death, his land was distributed among them equally but the accused allegedly encroached on a part of the land belonging to the victim, Jitendra, on which they had been at loggerheads, police said.

On Tuesday night, the wives of both brothers were fighting over the issue and their husbands soon joined them, police said, adding that the elder one, Dharmendra, started hitting Jitendra with a stick and killed him.

Mira, the wife of the deceased, told police that the father, Murali, had died in 2012 and in the division of property everyone had an equal share but Dharmendra took extra land which belonged to Jitendra and was not ready to vacate it.

On Tuesday night they started fighting over the issue and Dharmendra killed Jitendra after beating him brutally with a wooden stick.

The financial condition of the brothers is not good and they live under a tin shade. Jitendra used to work as painter and other brothers were working as labourers.

"The accused ran away from the scene after killing his younger brother with a rod. The body has been sent for post-mortem and soon the accused will be nabbed," SP (City) Krishna Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)