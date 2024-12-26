Man Kidnaps And Rapes 2 Sisters In Pune, Drowns Them In Drum: Cops

A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing two minor sisters, aged 8 and 9, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Ajay Das, who hails from West Bengal and worked as a cook in a small eatery under the jurisdiction of Rajgurunagar police station, allegedly committed the crime on Wednesday, the official said.

"Das was the neighbour of the victims' family. On Wednesday, we received a complaint about two missing minor sisters. Later, their bodies were found inside a drum used for storing water near their house," a senior official said.

Police said Das allegedly sexually assaulted the younger child first. When the elder sister went looking for her, he targeted her as well. Das also killed both sisters, the official said.

"We received information that Das was planning to flee via train on Thursday. Our team caught him from a hotel near Pune city. He has been booked for rape and murder of the two minor girls," the official added.

Meanwhile, the famliy of the children and locals from surrounding villages protested outside the Rajgurunagar police station demanding strict action against Das.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)