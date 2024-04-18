Man Hangs Self In Police Custody In Rajasthan: Cops

A man arrested on murder charges allegedly committed suicide in custody. (Representational)

A man who was arrested on murder charges allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the window of a prison in Dausa's Lalsot police station, police said today.

Dausa Superintendent Ranjeeta Sharma said Manoj Meena, 32, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his relative and was in custody.

On the night of his arrest, Manoj Meena hanged himself from the window of the jail with a blanket, the Superintendent of Police said.

He was immediately rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, she said.

The postmortem of the body has been conducted and will be handed over to family members. The matter is being investigated, she added.



