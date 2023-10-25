Man Given 1-Year Rigorous Jail Term For Theft From Government-Run Agency

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ghulam Ali (Representational)

A local court in Ladakh's Kargil district on Wednesday sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment for theft from a government-run agency, officials said.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Sankoo presided over by Shafiq Mushtaq Lone found Ghulam Ali, a resident of Goma village, guilty of criminal trespass and stealing of batteries installed at the headquarters of Kargil Renewable Energy Development Authority (KREDA) in 2019, an official said.

The convict was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for one year under Section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and another term of one year under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house), the official added.

However, the court said the sentence of imprisonment would run concurrently, the official said, adding that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ghulam Ali.

