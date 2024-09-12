Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping, Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl In Telangana

He was subsequently arrested after a case was registered against him (Representational)

A local court in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Thursday awarded death sentence to a 56-year-old man, a labourer from Bihar, for raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in October 2023.

The Special POCSO (FTS) Judge Court at Sangareddy found the accused Gaffar Ali guilty under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO and sentenced him to capital punishment, a police official said.

According to prosecution, the girl was staying with her grandparents at a construction site.

On October 16, 2023, the girl's grandparents went for work leaving behind their grand daughter with the security guard.

The accused, who was in a drunken state, told the security guard that he knows the girl and took her with him on the pretext that he will offer her cool drink.

The accused gave her cool drink mixed with alcohol and took her to a cotton field and raped her and killed her with a knife.

He was subsequently arrested after a case was registered against him based on a complaint, police added.

