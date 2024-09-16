Man Gets 20-Year Jail Term For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl Near Gurugram

A court in Gurugram sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020, police said on Monday.

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the accused, they said.

According to the police, in the year 2020, a man had filed a complaint at Women's police station, Manesar his neighbour, Kuldeep, lured his minor daughter and raped her.

Based on the father's complaint, an FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Kuldeep was arrested, police said.

After arresting the accused, the police team investigated the case thoroughly and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them in the court, they said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the Gurugram police, the court of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on Monday sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

