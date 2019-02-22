Man Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi Park

Police Commissioner said it appears to be a case of suicide.

The body of a 50-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a park in North Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area on Friday, police said.

Police was informed around 6.45 am following which they rushed to the spot, officials said.

On reaching the spot, the body of a man aged between 50 and 55 years was found hanging from a tree.

The body has not been identified yet. Postmortem will be conducted if the body is not identified within 72 hours, police said.