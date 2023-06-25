Man Fires Shot At BJP Leader's Event In Bihar, Arrested

Police said that the accused has been arrested in the case. (Representational)

A firing incident occurred at an event of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad in Madhepura, police said on Sunday.

Bihar | Chaos ensued at an event of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad in Madhepura after an incident of firing occurred earlier today, reported by news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/p2lEyz2veO — NDTV (@ndtv) June 25, 2023

Following the firing, chaos ensued at the event.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Nirala and has been arrested in the case.

According to the police, one person has been injured in the incident. He was shot by the accused over a money dispute.

"The accused Pankaj Kumar Nirala owed victim Sanjay Kumar Bhagat money. A scuffle broke out between them when Bhagat asked Nirala for his money. Nirala opened fire with his licensed pistol and one of the bullets hit Bhagat in his waist. Nirala has been arrested. Action is being taken to cancel the license of his pistol," police said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

