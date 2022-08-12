Man Fires At Attackers, Bullet Hits 13-Year-Old Girl In Amravati

The incident took place around 4 pm at Kadabi Bazar in the Pathan Chowk locality (File)

A man fired at his assailants on Friday evening, but the bullet missed the target and hit a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Amravati city, leaving her seriously injured, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm at Kadabi Bazar in the Pathan Chowk locality and led to tension in the area.

The man, Ahmad Khan, was attacked by some assailants with a sword and a knife. In defence, Khan fired at his attackers, but missed the target, the police said.

The bullet instead hit the girl, a Class IX student, who was passing by the area, piercing her left leg, they said.

The girl, a resident of Hyderpura, was first rushed to the district general hospital and then referred to a private hospital, the police said.

Police Commissioner Arti Singh visited the spot along with a team of the Nagpuri Gate police.

Further investigation was on, they added.

