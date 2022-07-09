Man Dies By Suicide In Toilet Of West Delhi Complex

The door was broken and the man was found lying unconscious on the floor of the public toilet.

A man killed himself on Friday inside the toilet of a commercial complex in West Delhi, police said.

Police received information at 1:32 pm that a person received an injury and was lying unconscious in the Vikaspuri complex, they said.

Police rushed to the spot where one of the public toilets was found bolted from inside.

The door was broken and the man was found lying unconscious on the floor of the public toilet in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

A knife was also found close to him.

According to the police, he was identified as Ashok, a resident of Uttam Nagar. He was undergoing treatment for depression. It looks like a case of suicide, they said.

Police clarified that the incident happened in a public toilet, which is not a part of the PVR in G-block commercial complex at Vikaspuri.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)