Man Dead, Another Injured In Separate Terrorist Attacks In Srinagar

A man was killed and another injured in separate attacks by terrorists in Srinagar city today, the police said.

Terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad Gojri at the Kara Nagar area around 5:50 pm. He was critically injured and shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident, the police and security cordoned off the area. Extra forces were posted in all areas of the city and checking at various points was intensified.

However, at about 8 pm, another man was targeted at the Batmaloo neighbourhood.

Officials said Mohammad Shafi Dar was shot at and injured. The police said Mr Dar has received critical gunshot wounds and has been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

In both incidents, the police said they have launched an investigation to track down the attackers.