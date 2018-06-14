Man, Daughter Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The car fell into a 150 meter deep gorge, killing the man and his 16-year-old daughter on the spot.

All India | | Updated: June 14, 2018 23:10 IST
The accident occurred at around 1 pm near Chakhuliyakhal area. (Representational)

Pauri (Uttarakhand):  A man and his daughter were killed and three other members of the family injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Rikhnikhal area of the district.

The accident occurred at around 1 pm near Chakhuliyakhal area, about 22 km from Rikhnikhal market, when the car was on its way to Bironkhal village, Rikhnikhal police station incharge Sunil Rawat said, adding that the Delhi-based family was going to their village for a puja.

The car fell into a 150 meter deep gorge, killing the man and his 16-year-old daughter on the spot.

Three other members of the family including two women sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted in a hospital nearby, the police said.

