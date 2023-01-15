Man Crushed To Death In Shaft Of Delhi Pedestrian Bridge Elevator

The lift at the foot over bridge in Delhi's Malviya Nagar where accident took place

A 25-year-old man was killed after getting trapped between the lift and the walls of a foot overbridge in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, said police, adding that three trapped students were successfully rescued.

The incident took place at 8:30 on Saturday night.

Three students, who were stuck in the lift, made an SOS call to the police. Soon, a fire engine, police and officials from the Public Works Department were on the spot.

The video from the scene showed a gap between the lift's gate and the wall. The unidentified man, who the police say was a thief, was found stuck in the gap there and that is what caused the lift to malfunction.

"Police say the man is a thief and was trying to steal an expensive equipment from the lift and had entered the place," said Somnath Bharti, AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar.

The man's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation in the matter is underway.