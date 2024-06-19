Ugandan Woman, 42, Found Dead At Her Delhi House, Cops Launch Probe

Upon reaching the site, the police spotted a woman lying unconscious on the floor (Representational)

A 42-year-old Ugandan woman was found dead at her flat at Panchsheel Vihar in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Malviya Nagar police station at 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a Ugandan woman lying unconscious at her flat in Panchsheel Vihar.

Upon reaching the site, the police spotted a woman lying unconscious on the floor. She was rushed to AIIMS, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors, said the police.

On inquiry, the police learned that the woman had been residing at the given residence for the last three months with her Ugandan friend. Both women worked as hair dressers.

The police further said, "On June 18, the woman's friend left the room at around 3:30 pm When she came back at around 5:30 pm, she found the woman was lying on the floor. Thinking that she was asleep, she did not try to wake her up. Sometimes later, when she did not respond, she called the police."

According to the police, no foul play is suspected yet.

Meanwhile, proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being carried out to ascertain the cause of death. The Uganda Embassy has also been informed.

More details are awaited.

