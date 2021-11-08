Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, 2nd Targeted Attack In 24 Hours

Security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers. (Representational)

A man was killed when terrorists opened fire inside a shop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Soon after the shooting, the man, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but was declared dead.

He was a salesperson at the shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit and a resident of Bandipora district.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

This was the second terrorist attack in Srinagar in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, a policeman was killed by terrorists in the city's Batmaloo area, officials said.