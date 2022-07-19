Man Cheats High Court Employee Of Rs 2 Lakh Using Judge's Photo

An employee of the Telangana High Court was "duped" of Rs 2 lakh by an unknown fraudster, who impersonating as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court asked him to send money online, police said.

The employee had recently received a message through an instant messaging application from an unknown number which had Justice Satish Chandra Sharma's photo as the display picture, they said, adding in the message the fraudster citing some reasons asked to send Rs 2 lakh gift cards by clicking on a link.

The employee purchased the gift cards and sent them, but later realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint, police said.

Based on the complaint a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Wing of Hyderabad Police.

It is the same modus operandi wherein the accused misuse photographs of bureaucrats and other officials and send messages to people asking them to send money, a police official said.

Earlier, the city police in the first week of July had arrested two persons, who allegedly used display pictures of top government officials including the Telangana DGP on social media apps and sent messages to people asking them to transfer money.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)