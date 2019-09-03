Man Caught With Meth Worth 2.5 Crores Hidden In Bag At Kozhikode Airport

The seized drug is methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, the officials said. (File)

A Doha-bound passenger was apprehended at Kerala's Kozhikode airport by CISF personnel on Monday with drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore hidden in a secret compartment of his bag, officials said.

Jabir Mullali, a resident of Kannur district of the state, was caught at about 3:30 am with 530 grams of drugs concealed in a false bottom of his bag, they said.

The seized drug is methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, the officials said.

The passenger and the narcotics, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, have been handed over to anti-narcotics authorities.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.