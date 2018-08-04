Man Carrying Knife, National Flag Tries To Enter Kerala Bhawan In Delhi

The man has been identified as Vimal Raj, a resident of Kerala's Karippuzha.

A 46-year-old man from Kerala forced his way into the Kerala House in Delhi this morning, but was stopped midway by alert guards. He was carrying a knife and a sheaf of papers. His shirt's front pocket had the national flag. He reportedly wanted to meet Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was at the state bhawan.

The man has been identified as Vimal Raj, a resident of Kerala's Karippuzha. The security personnel initially heard him, but when he threatened to commit suicide and kept repeating himself, they pinned him to the ground. He appears to be mentally unstable, the personnel said, and handed him over to the police. The police have sent him to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences in Shahdara.

"I have two children. The business is down. I don't earn more than Rs 500-600 in a day. I have written everything in my letter. I don't want to live. I don't want anything from the chief minister," the man said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said that according to his medical documents, he is "mentally unsound".

Just spoke to @vijayanpinarayi to express my concern over the attempted assault on him in Delhi. The politics of violence must end in India. I call on @PMOIndia to send a strong message to all that in our democracy there is no place for knives, guns or mob-lynchers. @CMOKerala - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 4, 2018

In Jammu and Kashmir, a man was shot dead by security forces after he banged his SUV against the entrance of the home of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and drove inside. Mr Abdullah, a Z-plus category protectee, wasn't at home.

"The intruder breached the main gate and went inside. He had a scuffle with the duty officer there. The duty officer was also injured. After that he entered the home. There has been some sort of damage to the articles over there. Subsequently, he was shot dead," police officer Vivek Gupta said.