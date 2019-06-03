Man Beaten To Death For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl In Punjab

The police have filed two different cases. (Representational)

A man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl was beaten to death by a mob in Punjab's Jalandhar on Sunday, the police said.

Police said 39-year-old Pappu Kumar, a migrant labourer, lured the child to his house and raped her, the police added. Locals heard the girl screaming and rushed to the man's house.

"A mob gathered at the spot and started beating the man. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," Jalandhar Assistant Commissioner of Police Harsimrat Singh said

The medical examination of the girl is being done, he said.

