Man Beaten To Death By Drug Dealer, His Sons In Gurugram: Cops

The accused are currently absconding but will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said.

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his drug dealer and his sons over some issue here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Raja Kumar, living in Bas Kushla village in the IMT Manesar area. He worked as a helper in a departmental store owned by Rahul Chauhan.

According to the complaint filed by Pintu Jha, the victim's elder brother, Kumar was addicted to marijuana. On Friday morning, they both went to the accused Sanjay's house in Kasan village to buy marijuana.

However, Sanjay and his two sons, Gaurav and Saurav, beat Kumar over some minor issue, Jha said.

Kumar then went to Chauhan and told him about the fight, Jha said.

On Friday evening, Chauhan took Raja to Sanjay's residence again to talk about the fight and sort the issue, he said.

When Chauhan asked about the fight to Sanjay, he got angry. Sanjay and his sons dragged Raja into a room and beat him up, he added.

They then threw him out of the house in a critical condition, Jha said in his complaint.

Chauhan rushed Raja to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Jha said.

Based on Jha's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanjay, Gaurav and Saurav under sections 302 (murder) 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilaspur police station on Saturday, police said.

The accused are currently absconding but will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)