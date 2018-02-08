Man Beaten To Death By Bridegroom, Friends In Uttar Pradesh 'On Suspicion Of Stealing Shoes'

The incident took place yesterday in Surajpur village where the pre-wedding ceremony of Surendra was taking place, police said today.
After the ceremony was over, Surendra's shoes could not be found. Surendra and his friends suspected Ramsaran (42) of stealing the shoes and allegedly beat him up.
Police station in-charge Upendra Kumar Deshawar said Ramsaran sustained serious injuries and died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
Comments
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.