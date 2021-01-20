Man Arrested With Rs 1.10 Crore Mephedrone Drug In Mumbai: Report

Police have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai and seized mephedrone. (Representational)

Police have arrested a drug peddler in Mumbai and seized mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 1.10 crore from him, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on an information, the Mumbai police's anti- narcotics cell laid a trap on Tuesday and apprehended the 44-year-old man in Tardeo area, he said.

He was carrying a bag from which the police recovered 1.10 kg of mephedrone, a banned synthetic stimulant, valued around Rs 1.10 crore, the official said he said.

The accused, a resident of J J Marg, has been allegedly involved in selling drugs since last few years, the official said.

The police are trying to find out where the accused got mephedrone and have also launched a search for his associates, he said.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.