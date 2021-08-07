Man Arrested With 20 Illegal Firearms In Delhi: Police

The police got a tip-off that a man with sophisticated pistols will come to Delhi on Friday

Ahead of Independence Day, the police have arrested a 27-year-old man from west Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area and recovered 20 illegal firearms from him, police said on Saturday.

To dodge the police, Mufeed, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh who used to supply illegal firearms in Delhi and NCR region, disguised as balloon seller, they said.

The police got a tip-off that a man with sophisticated pistols will come to Delhi on Friday to supply firearms and can be trapped near Ghummanhera Mod here, a senior police officer said.

A man carrying a bag on his back and holding a few balloons in his hand was spotted near the place. At first, he appeared to be a regular balloon seller, the officer said.

When the police asked him to surrender for search, the man started running. He let go off the balloons and brought out a pistol from the bag and waived it at the police, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the man was overpowered and on checking his bag, 19 new pistols were recovered along with nine packets of balloons.

During interrogation, the accused said he had been supplying illegal firearms in Delhi/NCR from Burhanpur in MP. He has been disguising as balloon seller and carried packets of balloons to dodge the police, the DCP said.

Altogether 20 sophisticated illegal pistols, four live rounds and nine packets of balloons were recovered from his possession, police added.

