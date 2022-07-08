Man, 27, Arrested Over Firing Incident At Gym In Delhi: Cops

The incident took place after the victim had an argument with the accused's girlfriend, police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly opening fire at a person at a gym in central Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place after the victim had an argument with the accused's girlfriend, they said.

Police got information regarding a firing incident at a gym near Patel Nagar roundabout at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday. A police team reached the spot and it was learnt that one Har Sanam Jot Singh received a gunshot injury in the stomach and was rushed to a hospital, a senior police officer said.

The scene of the crime was inspected and statements of eyewitnesses were recorded, police said.

On the statement of an eyewitness, a case was registered against accused Ekansh alias Toto, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

During the investigation, it was found that the injured person had some argument with the girlfriend of the accused in the gym a few days ago. To settle the score, the accused came to the gym and fired at the victim, Mr Chauhan said.

Ekansh (27), a resident of Shadipur Village, has been arrested and the weapon of offence recovered. Further investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

