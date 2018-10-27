Man Arrested In UP For Sharing Secret Documents With Pak Spy Agency: Cops

The police release said a case was registered and the matter is being probed. (Representational)

A man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly sharing vital information with Pakistan spy agency ISI, police said on Saturday.

Mohammad Zahid was arrested on Friday night and police in Bulandshahr have recovered secret documents and maps of prohibited areas from him among others, according to a release issued in Lucknow.

He was caught after a tip off that a man in Khurja town in the district was sending secret documents, prohibited maps and other important information through different means to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as an agent, it said.

The police release said a case was registered and the matter is being probed.

It said a mobile phone, a voter ID card, Aadhaar card and Rs 2,540 in cash were also seized from him.

Zahid is a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahr and had visited Pakistan twice to meet his relatives, according to the release.