Man Arrested In UP For Allegedly Raping Four-Year-Old

Police said a case has been registered and has arrested the accused (File)

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Wazirganj area near here, the police said today.

Badaun Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said Iqbal was arrested from the Wazirganj police station area on the complaint of the victim's uncle.

Iqbal allegedly lured the girl to a desolate place and raped her, the SP said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

"The police registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested the accused," Mr Singh said.