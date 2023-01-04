Man Arrested In Mumbai For Duping 21 Umrah Pilgrims

The accused was arrested by police in Mumbai. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly duping 21 Umrah pilgrims (Muslim pilgrims seeking to visit Mecca) from Bengaluru, an official said on Wednesday.

His accomplice was still wanted, the official added.

City police started probe after a Bengaluru-based tour agent lodged a complaint.

A tour-operator based in Mahim area of Mumbai and his colleague cheated him and his clients to the tune of Rs 26 lakh after promising to arrange visas and travel to Mecca via Iraq and Iran, the complaint said.

The accused told them that they would be travelling on December 6.

But after taking money, the accused vanished, the complainant claimed.

Police arrested one of the accused on Monday, while search was on for his accomplice, also a tour operator.

Both the accused falsely claimed to be associated with the Mahim Dargah Trust to gain people's trust, the police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)