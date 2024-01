Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over Pakistani Refugee With Car In Delhi

The accused confessed he was driving the car when the incident took place (Representational)

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing and trying to run over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area of northeast Delhi, the police said.

Mohammad Dilshad Ansari was arrested from New Usmanpur on Thursday, they said.

In January, two men were charged for allegedly thrashing and running over a Pakistani refugee with a car near the Signature Bridge area.

The accused thrashed a man identified as Ram Chand, 34, a Pakistani Hindu, over glasses of water that they had asked him for, an officer said. The two then tried to run him over with their car, he added.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Police said that Ansari confessed he was driving the car when the incident took place. The other person in the car was his cousin Majhar, who lives in the city's Dayalpur area.

The cousins are in the business of broken glass in Jagjit Nagar.

Police said teams have been formed to catch Majhar.

