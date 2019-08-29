Man Arrested For Trying To Rape Minor Stepdaughter

Police registered a case against the man under various sections of the IPC, the SHO said.

A man was arrested for the bid to rape his minor stepdaughter, police said on Wednesday.

According to Sungarhi police station SHO SK Bajpai, the man was arrested on Wednesday night following a complaint lodged by his wife.

Citing the complaint registered by the woman, police said, "After the death of her first husband, the complainant re-married four years ago. Her second husband always remained in an inebriated state and often beat up children. As a result, the woman, along with her children, was living in a separate house."

"On Tuesday night, when the woman was out for some work, the man in an inebriated state entered the house and tried to rape the 15-year-old girl," they added.

The girl managed to escape and narrated the entire sequence of events to her mother, who reached the police station and lodged a complaint.

Police registered a case against the man under various sections of the IPC, the SHO said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.