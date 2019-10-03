Man Arrested For Theft At Minister Piyush Goyal's House In Mumbai: Cops

The accused allegedly committed theft at the residence of Piyush Goyal

Police has arrested a man accused of committing theft at the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai.

The man, named Vishnu Kumar Vishwakarma was accused of committing theft on May 16 at Mr Goyal's residence, police stated.

He is in judicial custody now.

More details are currently awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.