Man Arrested In Mumbai For Sodomy, Murder Of 11-Year-Old Boy

A man was apprehended on Wednesday by the Mumbai police in connection with the abduction and murder of an 11-year-old boy in suburban Juhu. Ravi Waghela, who was related to the victim, allegedly strangulated the victim after the latter resisted attempts of sodomy and ran, police said.A decomposed body of the boy was found in a creek at Versova on November 26.Waghela was held by the unit 9 of the Crime Branch and later arrested by local police after a detailed interrogation, a police officer said.A case of kidnapping had been lodged with Juhu Police on November 22 after the boy went missing.Waghela told police that he abducted the boy from his house on November 22, and took him to Versova.When the boy resisted attempt to sodomise and ran away, Waghela caught hold of him and strangulated him, the officer said.Crime Branch sleuths, who were conducting a parallel probe, found that the boy had been spotted with Waghela on the day he went missing, and picked up Waghela for questioning today."On specific information and technical analysis the Crime Branch apprehended the accused person and handed him over to the Juhu Police," said Nisar Tamboli, Deputy Commissioner of Police.