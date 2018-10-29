Man Arrested For Selling Two-Month-Old Daughters In West Bengal

The twins have been rescued and kept at a Chandpara health centre and will be produced before the child welfare committee today.

All India | | Updated: October 29, 2018 15:55 IST
The twins will be produced before the child welfare committee today. (Representational)

Barasat: 

A man has been arrested for allegedly selling off his twin infant daughters to two different couples in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the police said today.

Ratan Brahma, 38, allegedly sold one of his daughters to a rice trader for Rs 1 lakh and another one to a couple of Ramchandrapur village for Rs 80,000.

Mr Brahma and his wife also have a 10-year-old daughter.

The police arrested Brahma on Sunday night and rescued the two babies.

The twins have been kept at a Chandpara health centre and will be produced before the child welfare committee today, the police added.

