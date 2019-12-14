Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Colleague At Raipur Hotel

The police said a case has been filed and investigation is on

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his 23-year-old colleague at a hotel in Raipur, the police said. The survivor and the accused work for an automobile company and were staying at a hotel in Tikrapara during a training programme, senior police officer Prafull Thakur said.

The alleged crime took place on Thursday night. After the woman filed a case on Saturday morning, the accused was arrested, the police officer said.

While the woman is from Kabirdham district, the accused lives in Bilaspur district. Both had come to Raipur to attend the company's training programme.

The woman said that he befriended her during the programme. On Thursday night he barged into her room and raped her, she told police.

A case has been filed and investigation is on, Mr Thakur said.