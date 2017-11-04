Man Apprehended By The CISF At Kolkata Airport Trying To Smuggle $12,000 To Dhaka

An Indian man travelling to Dhaka was held by the CISF today at the Kolkata Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle over $12,000 currency by concealing it in a mobile bank and a charger.On-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official intercepted a passenger last night, identified as Sarfar Mohammad, 35, at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI), officials said.During the x-ray scanning of the baggage, the CISF official detected suspicious images of a mobile charger, power bank and a calculator in his luggage following which Mr. Mohammad was taken for detailed frisking.At its Delhi headquarters, CISF spokesperson, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Hemendra Singh said, "A total of USD 12,100 currency hidden in the said mobile accessories and calculator was recovered from the baggage of the passenger. The man has been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation."The CISF official further added that the value of the seized US dollars is over Rs 8.43 lakh in Indian currency.On Thursday, in a similar case, two Singapore bound passengers were arrested at the Kolkata airport for allegedly trying to smuggle over one lakh US dollars by concealing them in their power adapters.