Man Allegedly Stones Wife To Death In Rajasthan After Argument

Police have detained Narsingh Rawat for allegedly killing his wife of 12 years, Rekha Devi, following a heated argument, police said, adding that the couple has four children.

All India | | Updated: December 23, 2018 22:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Allegedly Stones Wife To Death In Rajasthan After Argument

Rekha Devi's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly stoned to death by her husband in the Rajsamand district of the state, police said Sunday.

Police have detained Narsingh Rawat for allegedly killing his wife of 12 years, Rekha Devi, following a heated argument, police said, adding that the couple has four children.

"The accused (Rawat) following a dispute with his wife, stoned her to death," SHO Bheem Police Station Labhu Ram said.

We have detained Rawat after a complaint was lodged against him by the family members of the victim, the officer said.

Rekha Devi's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RajasthanWoman stoned to death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas 2018GST Council MeetingBogibeel BridgeIndonesia TsunamiLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareImran KhanSanju Samson

................................ Advertisement ................................