Man Allegedly Beaten To Death For Plucking Guava At Farm In UP

A man was allegedly beaten to death for plucking a guava at a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The family of Om Prakash, who was allegedly beaten to death by two men, told the police he had gone to defecate in the open and may have plucked the guava then.

The police have filed a first information report, or FIR, against the two accused and arrested them.

"They hit my brother with a stick mercilessly. He became unconscious. I brought him back, but it was too late. The two men have kept the stick hanging on the tree," Sant Prakash, the brother of the man who was beaten to death, told the police.

"I want justice," Sant Prakash said.

Police officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said they got information that a fight had taken place at the village in Aligarh. Mr Pandey said he sent a police team immediately.

Investigation is on, the officer said.