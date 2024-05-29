Man Accused Of Rape Dies Of Heat Stroke In Jaipur Jail: Cops

The Superintendent said a judicial inquiry will be initiated in the matter. (Representational)

A rape accused died on in police custody in Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police Rajashi Raj Verma said Gaurav Sharma, who was in police custody since May 25, had fallen sick due to a heat stroke and was taken to a hospital where he died.

"The rape accused was in police custody in Mandrela Police Station since May 25. After he fell sick, he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Doctors said that heat stroke was the cause of death," he said.

The SP said a judicial inquiry will be initiated in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)