Man Accused Of UP Daylight Murder Snatched Cop's Gun, Shot In Leg

A man arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old college student here on Monday sustained a bullet injury in police's retaliatory firing after he snatched an inspector's pistol and opened fire, police said.

Raj Ahirwar alias Aatish and Rohit alias Govinda allegedly shot dead Roshni (21), a second-year BA student, at Kotra crossing on Monday when she was returning home after appearing in an examination at Ram Lakhan Patel college here, they said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said the student had gone to the college for an exam. At around 11.30 am while she was on her way back, motorcycle-borne men shot her in the head and fled.

The woman's parents lodged a complaint against Raj Ahirwar, based on which a case was registered against him and he was arrested, police said.

After killing the woman, Ahirwar had hidden the number plate of his motorcycle under Pachokhar culvert and threw his clothes in the Betwa river to hide his identity, the police said in a statement.

When a police team took Ahirwar to the culvert, he snatched the pistol of an inspector and fired at policemen, they said.

In retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Another accused Rohit alias Govind, who is a cousin of Ahirwar, is missing, they said, adding efforts are on to nab him.

About the motive behind the killing, police said Ahirwar and the woman were in touch for the past one year.

As they were of the same caste, their family members agreed to marry them but two months ago, the woman stopped talking to him due to which the accused was upset, they said.

As the woman refused to meet him, he killed her, police said.

