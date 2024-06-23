Man, 60, Murders Woman, Dumps Body Parts Inside 2 Trains, Arrested: Cops

Knife used in the crime has been recovered , say cops (Representational)

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly killing a woman after a failed rape attempt, dismembering her body and dumping the parts in two trains, a police official said.

Accused Kamlesh Patel had lured her to his house when she was sitting at a railway station on June 6, the official said.

"The woman had left her home on June 6 after a fight with her husband. The woman was sitting at Ujjain railway station to go to Mathura when Patel lured her to his house and spiked her food with sleeping pills. He tried to rape her but she got up and raised an alarm.," Railway Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori said.

"Patel strangled her, cut her body into pieces and placed it in the Indore-Nagda and Indore-Dehradun passenger trains. The hands and legs of the 37-year-old victim were found in a train in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on June 10, while the rest of the body was recovered from a train in Indore on June 9," he said.

Meanwhile, a missing person complaint was filed by her family in Bilpank police station in Ratlam district on June 12, Kori said.

Patel was held from Ujjain and the knife used in the crime has been recovered along with other evidence, the SP added.

