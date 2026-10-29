Man, 31, Tied To Tree, Beaten To Death Over Love Affair In Gujarat

A 31-year-old man was tied to a tamarind tree, and beaten to death allegedly over a love affair in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ranjeetji Chaturji Thakor, a resident of Wagharol village in Sidhpur taluka, who worked as a credit manager at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company in Sidhpur.

According to the police officials, Ranjeetji was in a relationship with a woman who is daughter of Jagaji Ranchhodji Thakor, a resident of Thangana village, for the past two years.

On Tuesday, Ranjeetji left his home for work on his motorcycle.

A day later, the family received information that Ranjeetji had gone to Thangana village to meet the woman and had been caught by the woman's family members.

The victim's father, Chaturji Badsangji Thakor, along with his uncle and other relatives, rushed to Thangana village.

Upon reaching the house of Jagaji Ranchhodji, they discovered Ranjeetji's body laid out on an iron cot under a tamarind tree, covered with a blanket-like sack. An examination of the body revealed severe injuries and black contusions across various parts, including the back, neck, and knees.

The complaint alleges that the man had been tied with a rope to the trunk of the tamarind tree and mercilessly beaten with sticks and clubs.

According to the statement given by the victim's father, a woman present at the house stated that Ranjeetji had come to meet her daughter at night, following which he was caught.

It is alleged that the woman, her son Hiteshji, and her brother-in-law Bhemaji tied the man's hands and feet with a rope and beat him with sticks.

During the assault, Ramaji Keshaji Thakor, a resident of Sakri village, was also summoned to the spot, where he allegedly joined in and assaulted the victim with sticks as well.

Ranjeetji lost consciousness during the brutal beating and subsequently died of his injuries. Following his death, the accused placed his body on a cot. The complaint also alleges that some individuals took the young woman and left the area.

Upon receiving information about the tragedy, the local police rushed to the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated legal proceedings, including a post-mortem examination.

Based on the formal complaint lodged by the victim's father, the Kheralu police have registered a case against four named individuals: Hansaben Jagaji Thakor, Hiteshji Jagaji Thakor, Bhemaji Ranchhodji Thakor (all residents of Thangana), and Ramaji Keshaji Thakor (resident of Sakri).

An investigation is underway.