21-Year-Old Killed, Body Thrown In Drain In UP's Meerut; 3 Arrested

Asked how he was killed, the officer said the post-mortem report is still awaited.

A 21-year-old law student was killed, his body packed in a gunny bag and thrown into a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, said the police. Three people have been arrested in the case, it added.

The student, who had been missing since June 27, has been identified as Yash Rastogi.

"Over 250 CCTV cameras were scanned and it has been found that he went on his own. He was seen riding his scooty. After a while he could not be seen on the CCTV. Upon investigation, it was found that three local men had killed him, packed his body in a gunny bag and threw it in a drain. The accused have been arrested," said a police official.

Asked how he was killed, the officer said the post-mortem report is still awaited.